Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Brighton

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to edge to a 1-0 win against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

Manchester United will look to extend their unbeaten run to cement their position in second place in the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t lost a Premier League game since a 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United back at the end of January.

The Red Devils have beaten Manchester City and West Ham United in their last two Premier League games.

Manchester United started the weekend a point ahead of third-placed Leicester City and a further six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Brighton began the weekend six points above the relegation zone thanks to successive victories in their last two Premier League games.

The Seagulls edged to victories over Southampton and Newcastle United to establish some breathing room between themselves and the drop-zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 1-0 win against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

“If you were to have offered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer second spot in the Premier League this time last year, I’m pretty sure he’d have bitten your hand off,” Owen told BetVictor.

“A lot of that goes down to the Red Devils magnificent away form, although they’ve definitely made improvements at home as well.

“Brighton have looked good on the eye on occasion this season, however, they’ve simply not put enough points on the board.

“The Seagulls like to play on the front foot, and if they have a go at United here, I think the hosts could pick them off on the counter. It’s 1-0 for United for me.”

Manchester United have won their last five Premier League games against Brighton, scoring three times in the four most-recent meetings.

The Red Devils are looking to record a fifth consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League.

Manchester United have never lost to Brighton at Old Trafford in 12 meetings.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip