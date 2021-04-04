Michael Owen states his prediction for Newcastle v Tottenham

Michael Owen is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 2-1 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will be looking to secure their fifth win in their last six Premier League games to keep their hopes of securing a top-four finish alive.

Tottenham began the weekend in sixth position in the Premier League table following recent victories over Burnley, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Spurs will take on a Newcastle side that are facing a relegation battle following a six-game winless run under Steve Bruce.

Newcastle haven’t won a Premier League game since a 3-2 victory over Southampton back in early February.

The Magpies started the weekend just two points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham to leave Bruce’s men in a precarious position in the Premier League table.

Former Newcastle striker Owen is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-1 win against the Magpies in their Premier League meeting on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s six games without a win for Newcastle, with a thumping 3-0 defeat to Brighton last time out,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Geordies are in dire need of a result; however, they will have to be at their best against a Spurs side, who despite their slip-ups, are still chasing a top four finish.

“Harry Kane was amongst the goals during the international break, and if he continues in a similar vein, I could see the England captain playing a big part in an away win.”

Tottenham have won five of their last six games against Newcastle in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

Spurs are looking to record four successive victories at Newcastle for the first time in their history.

Jose Mourinho’s side secured a 3-1 win against Newcastle in their Premier League meeting at St James’ Park last term.

Spurs are looking to win their fifth game in their last six top-flight outings.

