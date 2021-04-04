Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Newcastle v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-1 win away to Newcastle United in Sunday’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

Spurs head into the game looking to continue their recent run of good form in the Premier League, with Jose Mourinho’s men having won four of their last five games in the top flight.

Tottenham started the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table as Mourinho looks to try and steer the north London club to Champions League qualification for next season.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, began the weekend in 17th place in the table as they aim to beat the drop this season.

The Magpies have failed ton win any of their last five games in the Premier League and they only have seven victories all season in the top flight.

Former Spurs and Manchester United star Berbatov is expecting to see Spurs claim a narrow away win at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Newcastle are in trouble and we all know that. Spurs are pushing for top four and I still think they have a real chance, but if they want a spot in the Champions League next season then they have to make these matches count.

“You should never underestimate anyone in the Premier League but if you are serious and you want to qualify to play with the best in Europe then you have to win these games.

“They have to take advantage of Newcastle’s situation.”

Spurs will take on Manchester United, Everton and Southampton in their next three Premier League games after Sunday’s clash.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip