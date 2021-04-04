Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Newcastle v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win away to Newcastle United in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Spurs are looking to try and keep their top-four hopes alive this season as they bid to finish higher than their sixth-placed finish from last term.

The Lilywhites have been in good form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have won four of their last five games in the top flight.

That run of results meant that Tottenham started the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and break back into the top four before the season is out.

Newcastle began the weekend in 17th place in the Premier League table as the Magpies look to beat the drop from the English top flight this season.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting to see Spurs claim all three points when they travel to face the Magpies on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Newcastle badly need a lift and a win, but it is hard to see them getting either here.

“If fans were allowed into grounds then the Toon Army would be laying into the Magpies, and rightly so.

“Tottenham have had their problems recently too, but they were decent in their win over Aston Villa last time out.

“If Son Heung-min is fit then that will be a boost for Spurs, but I still think they will win this one without him.”

Tottenham, who will take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup final later this month, will play Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday 11 April.

