Glenn Hoddle praised Chelsea FC for their impressive performance as they claimed a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC headed into the game on the back of their important 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday as they boosted their hopes of a top-four finish.

The visitors started the game on the front foot and pinned the home side back on a number of occasions.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute when Christian Pulisic fired home from close range in the box after rounding the on-rushing Thibaut Courtois in the Real Madrid goal.

However, Real Madrid were level in the 29th minute when Karim Benzema’s acrobatic shot beat Edouard Mendy from inside the box.

Neither team were able to find a winner in the second half to leave the tie all square ahead of the return leg in south west London next Wednesday night.

Former England manager Hoddle was impressed by what he saw from the Blues against the Spanish giants.

“The job’s not done,” Hoddle said on BT Sport.

“They [Chelsea FC] will be delighted with the result and the performance. But they know that there is still going to be a lot of hard work to do back at The Bridge.

“I do fancy them at The Bridge, I’ve got to say. I thought Chelsea would win over the two legs but they’ve still got to do the hard graft.

“A good performance tonight again from Chelsea – with the ball, and defending.”

Chelsea FC, who are currently fourth in the Premier League table, will return to top-flight action on Saturday when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

They will then take on Real Madrid in the return leg of the semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday next week.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip