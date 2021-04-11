Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to edge to a narrow 1-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday evening.

The Gunners suffered a setback in the Europa League against Slavia Prague on Thursday night after Mikel Arteta’s side conceded an added-time equaliser to leave the quarter-final tie hanging in the balance.

Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock in the 86th minute at The Emirates before Slavia Prague struck late to score a vital away goal in the English capital.

Arsenal have struggled to find a level of consistency under Arteta this term to leave the north London side languishing in mid-table in the Spanish head coach’s first full season in charge.

The Gunners have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games after Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the top flight last weekend.

Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and 15 points from safety with eight games left to play in the 2020-21 season.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-0 victory over the relegation favourites at Bramall Lane on Sunday night.

“Both teams are having bad seasons and leaking goals,” Berbatov told Metro.

“Arsenal are fighting for pride and it looks as though getting a European spot will be too difficult for them.

“If Arsenal don’t win this one things will go from bad to worse and there will be some big questions about the team, but I think they have enough quality to win this one.”

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Sheffield United at The Emirates back in October thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners will take on Slavia Prague in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

