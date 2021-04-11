Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday night.

The Gunners suffered a setback in their hopes of reaching the Europa League semi-final on Thursday night following a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague in the first leg of their last-eight tie.

Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock in the 86th minute at The Emirates before Tomas Holes equalised in the second minute of added time to score a valuable away goal for the Czech Republic side.

Arsenal have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games, securing victories over Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners started the weekend in 10th position in the Premier League table and 38 points ahead of Sunday’s opponents in the top-flight standings.

Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table following a run of three successive league defeats.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United in their Premier League meeting at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

“For a while now it has been just a question of when Sheffield United are going to be relegated, not ‘if’,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Blades beat Arsenal in this fixture last season, but it is hard to make a case for a repeat result this time, even knowing how bad the Gunners can be.

“Mikel Arteta’s side were extremely poor in their 3-0 defeat by Liverpool last weekend, but they are so up and down at the moment that it doesn’t mean they will be the same again – in this case, that is a good thing.”

Arsenal have conceded in their last nine away fixtures in all competitions to highlight their mixed results on the road.

The Gunners lost 3-0 to Liverpool FC in their last Premier League fixture.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Sheffield United in the reverse fixture earlier this season thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Pepe.

