Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to claim a 2-1 victory against Sheffield United in their Premier League clash at Bramall Lane on Sunday evening.

The Gunners head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League following the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Liverpool FC at The Emirates last weekend.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and they have only managed to win 12 of their 30 games in the top flight this term.

The north London side were held to a 1-1 draw by Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday night and the Gunners will now look to claim the three points when they travel to take on basement club Sheffield United on Sunday night.

Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the table and they have only won four games all season in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is fully expecting to see Arsenal claim all three points against the Blades on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “With Sheffield United now playing for pride more than anything else, it’s safe to say that the Blades’ season is petering out.

“They welcome an Arsenal side to Bramall Lane, who despite turning in a poor performance against Liverpool last weekend, come into this as worthy favourites.

“The Gunners have improved since the turn of the year, and although they are far from the finished article, I do believe they have enough to take the three points back to the Emirates.”

Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague in the return leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday night.

