Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea FC ‘worry’

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea FC’s patchy home form has him worried as the Blues aim to close in on a top-four finish this season.

The south west London side played out a goalless draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge as they failed to open up a gap ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United.

The draw lifted Chelsea FC into fourth place in the Premier League table and level with West Ham United on points, with the Blues ahead thanks to their superior goal difference.

Tuchel will now start to prepare his side for their trip to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday in what is set to be a crucial clash in the top four race.

Reflecting on his side’s draw against Brighton on Tuesday night, Tuchel admitted that he is concerned by his side’s recent form at home, but says they will be ready for their crunch clash against the Hammers.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Tuchel said on Tuesday night: “Tomorrow is a well-deserved day off and then we will prepare the West Ham game.

“After we have a couple nights to sleep we will see that we are in fourth place and it is in our hands, and it is a tight race.

“We missed now two opportunities in home matches, this worries me a little bit. but we have to keep on going.”

Chelsea FC will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals next week, starting with the first leg away from home on Tuesday.

