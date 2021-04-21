Rio Ferdinand reacts to Tottenham’s sacking of Jose Mourinho

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was majorly surprised by Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to sack Jose Mourinho this week.

The Portuguese coach was given his marching orders on Monday in the wake of the Lilywhites’ 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Friday night.

Mourinho leaves Spurs with the north London side in seventh place in the Premier League table as they look to secure a top-four finish this season.

The decision to sack Mourinho also came less than a week before Tottenham’s clash against Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has admitted that he was surprised by Spurs’ decision to sack Mourinho, especially with such a crucial game on the horizon.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand said: “Well I am (surprised) because the Carabao Cup final is at the weekend, the timing of it. If you had to tell me to bet everything I’ve got that he gets sacked in the summer, I say yes he does, if they finish outside the top four especially.

“But the timing of it now doesn’t make sense. There’s going to be more fallout from this as it’s not normal for a manager to be sacked at this point a week before a cup final.

“Has he disagreed with the European Super League and Tottenham being a part of it? I don’t know. There could be so many different reasons as to why but Mourinho never does things conventionally.

“He’s normally the leader in things, he tries to be first at a lot of things. This is a mad move at a mad time. I just need to wait and hear more.”

Tottenham are in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they welcome Southampton to north London.

They will then turn their attentions to their EFL Cup final clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

