Harry Redknapp makes prediction about Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Redknapp believes that Harry Kane will ignore the speculation about his future and stay at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England international’s situation at the north London club has been a talking point over the last few months following Tottenham’s struggles in the Premier League.

The north London side currently find themselves off the pace in the race for the top four and are five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with five games left to play this season.

Kane has been in good form the Lilywhites this season and has scored 21 goals and made 13 assists in 30 Premier League games for the north London side.

The England forward’s contract at Tottenham is not due to expire until the summer of 2024, but that has not prevented the striker from being heavily linked with a move away from Spurs.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp has now explained why he is expecting to see Kane stay at Tottenham beyond the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with Goal before Sunday’s League Cup final, Redknapp said: “I think he’ll stay.

“I think the new manager will come in and convince him that they’ll be having a go and signing a few more players.

“There’s nobody better than him. I wouldn’t swap him for any centre-forward in the world, personally.

“He would guarantee Man City, Man United or Liverpool winning the league next season, for sure. He’s a fantastic player. Tottenham have to keep him.”

Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Sheffield United at home.

