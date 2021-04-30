Harry Kane sends message to Jose Mourinho after Tottenham sacking

Harry Kane has described Jose Mourinho as a “fantastic” manager in the wake of his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

The Portuguese coach was given his marching orders after a poor run of results in the Premier League left Tottenham outside of the top four spaces in the top flight.

Mourinho was sacked just days before Tottenham took on Manchester City in the League Cup final.

The north London side appointed Ryan Mason as his successor until the end of the season but Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat by Pep Guardiola’s men at the weekend as they missed out on winning a trophy.

Kane has been in superb form for Tottenham this season despite the north London side’s struggles, with the 27-year-old having scored 21 goals and made 13 assists in the Premier League.

The England striker has now spoken of his admiration for Mourinho despite his sacking by Spurs earlier this month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Kane said of Mourinho: “He’s a fantastic manager, he’s managed the biggest players at the biggest clubs in the world.

“He came in with a real understanding of what he wanted. We had good conversations early in the career and that continued on.

“I’ve always said that I like to drop deep and be involved but I guess the biggest change was making sure people were running in behind if I was dropping deep and using all the tools to exploit the team’s weaknesses.

“We had a good relationship. I feel my game has been evolving over the last three or four years anyway and it was a good match-up.

“It was a shame we couldn’t go on and do better things or win any trophies but I’ll take the experience I had with him for the rest of my career.”

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they host Sheffield United in the top flight.

