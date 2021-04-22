Brendan Rodgers responds to Tottenham Hotspur links

Brendan Rodgers has played down suggestions that he could be in line to take over as Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Spurs are currently on the lookout for a new permanent manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the north London club this week.

Mourinho’s departure came on the back of Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Friday night, with the north London side currently off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Rodgers has been touted as a possible candidate to take over from Mourinho at the north London club, as Spurs begin their hunt for a new head coach.

However, the Leicester City boss has insisted that he is fully focused on his work at the King Power Stadium and refused to be drawn on the speculation linking him with the Spurs job.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Rodgers said: “It’s football, there is always speculation around, every job which comes up there will always be different managers speculated to go in.

“Tottenham is a fantastic club, it’s a huge club but my focus is here. I’m at a world-class training facility, the project we’re in here we still want to develop and have a lot of work to do.

“I have a great connection with the players, the board and we have plans to keep progressing.

“While I have the energy, the happiness and see that challenge continuing I’m very happy to be here. You can’t stop gossip but I don’t think about it.”

Tottenham, who have placed Ryan Mason in temporary charge until the end of the season, will take on Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday.

