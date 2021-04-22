Ryan Mason issues Harry Kane update for Tottenham fans

Harry Kane remains an injury doubt for Tottenham Hotspur’s League Cup final clash against Manchester City this weekend, Ryan Mason has confirmed.

The England striker suffered an ankle injury in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday night in what turned out to be Jose Mourinho’s final game in charge of the north London club.

Kane did not train on Monday or Tuesday and did not feature when Spurs took on Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Mason, who has been brought in to coach Spurs on an interim basis until the end of the season following Mourinho’s departure, has now confirmed that Kane will undergo late fitness tests ahead of Spurs’s crunch showdown against Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley.

Asked about Kane’s fitness levels on Tuesday before the clash against Southampton, Mason said: “I’m not sure currently, he didn’t train today [Tuesday].

“It’s a case of taking it day by day.

“We’re not sure about the weekend just yet but what we do know is Harry’s working hard to get over this injury.”

Kane has been in excellent form for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season, scoring 21 goals and making 13 assists in 30 Premier League games.

He has netted 28 goals and made 17 assists for club and country in total so far this term.

