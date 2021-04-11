Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 3-3 draw with Manchester United in their Premier League meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will be looking to bolster their top-four prospects with a big win against Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United last weekend to miss out on the chance to close ground on Chelsea FC.

Manchester United have only lost one of their last 24 games in the Premier League games to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in second place in the table.

The 20-time English champions were 2-0 winners against La Liga side Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

Manchester United will be looking to exact revenge after their humiliating 6-1 loss to Spurs at Old Trafford back in October.

Former Manchester United and Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to play out a 3-3 draw with the Red Devils in their top-six meeting in north London on Sunday evening.

“Obviously people are always keen to hear what I have to say about this match, and I’m not really sure how this one will go,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“In the reverse fixture, United were humiliated 6-1, so they will want to make up for that but it’s a big game for Spurs and their chances for the top four.

“Based on form I think United have slight advantage but I can see this one being an entertaining end to end game.”

Tottenham are looking to complete their first league double over Manchester United since the 1989-90 season.

Spurs have only managed to beat Manchester United in six of their last 28 Premier League meetings in north London.

However, Tottenham have secured three victories in their last five clashes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

