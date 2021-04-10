Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will edge to a 2-1 win against Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs started the weekend in sixth position and 11 points adrift of Manchester United in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Tottenham have won four of their last six Premier League games but Jose Mourinho’s side have paid the price for their inconsistency in the top flight this term.

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend despite Harry Kane scoring twice to give the north London side an early 2-0 lead at St James’ Park.

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against La Liga side Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night ahead of their trip to Spurs.

The 20-time English champions have won their last three Premier League games to establish a nine-point cushion over fifth-placed Chelsea FC on the race to secure a top-four spot at the start of the weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Spurs will secure a 2-1 win against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

“When Tottenham beat Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford on 4 October, it wasn’t even the craziest result of the day – that was Villa’s 7-2 win over Liverpool,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I’m not expecting the same kind of scoreline this time – since that game, United have really tightened up against other teams in the top six – but I’m still going for another Spurs win.

“A draw is not much good to Jose Mourinho’s side after they dropped points against Newcastle last week, and we might just see a reaction to his comments about their poor defensive display at St James’ Park.”

Spurs were 6-1 winners against Manchester United in their Premier League meeting at Old Trafford back in October.

Tottenham have only managed to win two of their last six games against Manchester United in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip