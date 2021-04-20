Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Real Betis defender Emerson along with some of Europe’s other top clubs, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Tottenham are interested in a swoop for the right-back in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Spurs are facing competition from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, Serie A duo Inter Milan and AC Milan as well as Bayer Leverkusen for Emerson’s signature.

According to the same story, Tottenham want to improve upon their current right-back options this summer following Matt Doherty’s disappointing impact at the north London side.

Mundo Deportivo reveal that Jose Mourinho isn’t happy with his current options at right-back and the Spurs manager wants fresh competition for Serge Aurier and Doherty.

The Spanish media outlet add that Spurs have been chasing Emerson since last summer when Tottenham failed to secure a deal for the 22-year-old defensive player.

The report goes on to say that FC Barcelona are co-owners of Emerson along with Real Betis, with both clubs due to share a percentage of any transfer fee generated.

Emerson has scored one goal and has made four assists in 27 games in the Spanish top flight this term.

The Brazilian defender has been a regular in the Real Betis team over the past two seasons.

