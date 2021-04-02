Tottenham Hotspur are determined to keep Harry Kane at the north London club beyond the summer transfer window despite interest from Manchester City and Manchester United, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Kane is attracting interest from the two Manchester clubs as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola look to sign a proven goal-scorer.

The same article states that the Tottenham hierarchy are determined to keep Kane unless Spurs receive “crazy money” for the England international this summer.

According to the same story, Spurs are in a relatively strong position given that the Tottenham centre-forward has three years left to run on his current deal at the north London side.

The Manchester Evening News go on to say that Spurs don’t believe Manchester City, Manchester United or any other potential suitors will consider spending in excess of £100m for Kane given his age.

The newspaper claims that Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is a big admirer of Kane but the Red Devils are prioritising Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland at the moment.

Manchester City are looking to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero ahead of the Argentina international’s departure this summer.

Tottenham will travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, while Manchester United will host Brighton in Sunday’s late-night kick-off.

