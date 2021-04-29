Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a potential swoop to sign Celtic defensive midfielder Ismaila Soro, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs have been keeping tabs on Soro following his move to Celtic from Israeli outfit Bnei Yehuda in the 2020 January transfer window.

The same article states that Tottenham believe Soro, 22, could improve their options in the middle of the park despite the Ivory Coast midfielder struggling to hold down a regular starting spot in Neil Lennon’s team this term.

According to the same story, the north London side would need to figure out whether they would be successful in getting Soro a work permit to play in the Premier League.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Spurs are looking at financially viable targets this summer as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy looks to work with a restricted summer transfer budget.

The media outlet reveal that Celtic signed Soro from Bnei Yehuda for just £2.7m nearly 18 months ago.

Soro has scored one goal and has made one assist in 17 games in the Scottish Premier League this term.

The defensive midfielder has made 21 appearances in all competitions in his fledgling Celtic career so far.

Tottenham sacked Jose Mourinho earlier this month ahead of their 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

