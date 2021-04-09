Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to raid Southampton for the second successive summer transfer window and sign Jannik Vestergaard to bolster Jose Mourinho’s defence, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Spurs are looking to improve their options at centre-half this summer as Jose Mourinho attempts to address a perceived weakness in his squad.

The same article states that Spurs are looking to sign Vestergaard to bolster Mourinho’s options in the 2021 summer transfer window following his impressive performances for Southampton.

According to the same story, Tottenham could sign Vestergaard for as little as £18m given that the Sweden international has just 12 months left to run on his current deal.

The Daily Express go on to add that Mourinho is also interested in Inter Milan centre-half Milan Skriniar but the Serie A side are likely to hold out for an offer in the region of £25m.

The report goes on to add that Spurs believe Skriniar might prove a more difficult target to land given the Slovakian’s importance to the Serie A giants.

Vestergaard has scored four times in 70 games in all competitions over the past three seasons in the Southampton team.

The Saints signed the Danish defender from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018.

