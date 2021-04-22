Tottenham Hotspur are looking to appoint RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann as Jose Mourinho’s replacement at the north London club, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Spurs have set the sights on finding a replacement for Mourinho after Tottenham decided to sack the Portuguese head coach on Monday morning.

The same article states that Tottenham have earmarked Nagelsmann as their first-choice replacement for Mourinho as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy looks to build for the future.

According to the same story, Nagelsmann is open to a move to the Premier League despite being in charge of RB Leipzig for nearly two years.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Tottenham may have to pay RB Leipzig a compensation fee in the region of £10m if Spurs do manage to lure Nagelsmann to the English capital.

The media outlet reveal that Spurs are worried that they may lose out on Nagelsmann given that Bayern Munich are said to want the young German head coach to replace Hansi Flick.

Nagelsmann won 40.44 per cent of his 136 games in charge of Hoffenheim between February 2016 and June 2019 – and the head coach has won 58.43 per cent of his 89 games in charge of RB Leipzig.

The RB Leipzig boss was named the German Football Manager of the Year in 2017.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip