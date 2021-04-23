Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Athletic Bilbao manager Marcelino about replacing Jose Mourinho, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by HITC, is reporting that Spurs are looking at Marcelino as a potential option to replace Mourinho at the end of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is looking at different possibilities after Tottenham parted company with Mourinho on Monday morning.

According to the same story, the north London side have contacted Marcelino’s representatives about the 55-year-old taking over the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report goes on to suggest that Marcelino could potentially work within a director of football system at Spurs given his success at Athletic Bilbao.

Marcelino played for Sporting Gijon, Racing Santander and Elche during his professional playing career before he retired in 1994.

The 55-year-old embarked upon a managerial career when took charge of Spanish minnows CD Lealtad in 1997.

Marcelino has managed Sporting Gijon, Recreativo, Racing Santander, Zaragoza, Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia during his career.

The Spanish boss took over the reins of Athletic Bilbao in January and Marcelino masterminded a win over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

However, the Bilbao boss suffered defeat in successive Copa del Rey finals.

Tottenham will take on Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday.

