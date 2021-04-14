Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham to sign 33-year-old midfielder – report

Jose Mourinho is eager to bring former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to a report in Belgium.

Belgian media outlet Voetbal 24, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the Spurs manager is hoping to strike a deal to sign the Belgium international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Mourinho is confident Fellaini can do a job for Spurs despite the Belgian spending the past two years in China.

According to the same story, Fellaini could agree to end his contract with Chinese Super League club Shandong Ludeng in the summer despite his deal running until the end of December.

The report adds that the 33-year-old could move to Spurs this summer if Fellaini is able to reach an agreement with his current employers.

Voetbal 24 reveal that Fellaini would be interested in a return to the Premier League despite interest from the Belgian top flight in his signature.

Fellaini has scored five times in 18 games in the Chinese Super League this term.

The 33-year-old scored 33 goals in 177 games for Everton during his six-season stay at Goodison Park before his £30m switch to Manchester United in 2013.

Fellaini netted 22 times in 177 games for Manchester United before he opted to move to Shandong Luneng in 2019.

The Belgian midfielder spent two and a half seasons working with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip