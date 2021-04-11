Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to continue their recent good form in the top flight, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won their last three games on the spin in the Premier League.

Manchester United started the weekend in second place in the Premier League table as they look to try and keep up with Manchester City at the top of the English top flight.

Tottenham, meanwhile, started the weekend in sixth place in the table and Jose Mourinho’s men are currently nine points behind the Red Devils as they bid to try and better their sixth-placed finish from last season.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing the Red Devils to claim all three points when they travel to north London to take on Spurs on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Undefeated in their last 22 away matches in the Premier League, Manchester United have really perfected the art of the smash and grab victory on their travels this season.

“Their performance away at the Etihad a few weeks ago typified that, and with revenge on their mind after being humbled at home to Spurs earlier in the season, they’ll be pumped to get another three points on the board.

“For Spurs, a season that promised so much has turned out to be one of frustration. Their 2-2 draw against Newcastle last weekend was another blow and certainly doesn’t make things any easier for Jose Mourinho and his team.

“I mentioned Manchester United’s ‘smash and grab’ mentality on the road earlier. I think this is the type of match, even with Spurs so out of form, where you need to be patient.

“Manchester United have executed it so many times this season that it wouldn’t surprise me to see them do it again. It’s 1-0 United for me.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Granada in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

