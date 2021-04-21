Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Southampton

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-1 victory over Southampton in their Premier League clash in north London on Wednesday night.

Spurs are gearing up for their first game since the sacking of Jose Mourinho as their manager as they look to make progress in the top flight.

Tottenham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table as they look to end the season on a high and better their sixth-placed finish from last term.

Mourinho was given his marching orders after Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton in the top flight at the weekend.

The decision to part company with Mourinho came just a matter of days before Spurs prepare for their EFL Cup final clash against Manchester City at Wembley.

Before that game, the north London side are set to welcome Southampton to their home ground in the Premier League.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is expecting to see Spurs claim a narrow win over the Saints in north London.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Tottenham earned themselves a point at Goodison Park on Friday night in an entertaining 2-2 draw which turned out to be Jose Mourinho’s last game in charge following his surprise sacking on Monday.

“It remains to be seen how this turmoil at the club will affect the players and with Harry Kane picking up an injury late on that looks as though it might keep him out for a couple of weeks or so, this is likely to be a difficult match for Spurs.

“That said, Southampton have to pick themselves up from their semi-final defeat to Leicester on Sunday.

“Travelling away from home after such a loss can be difficult, and up against a Spurs side that despite their problems, are still chasing a Champions League spot, I think they may just come up short.”

Tottenham will take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip