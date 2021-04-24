Gianfranco Zola reacts to Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win at West Ham

Gianfranco Zola praised Timo Werner for his goal and performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Blues made the short trip across the English capital knowing that a win would move Thomas Tuchel’s side clear of Liverpool FC after their top-four rivals were held to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-off at Anfield.

Chelsea FC capitalised on Liverpool FC’s missed opportunity when Werner managed to score the crucial goal in the 43rd minute against West Ham in east London.

Ben Chilwell teed up Werner before the Germany international slotted a simple finish past West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to break the deadlock.

Werner’s goal was his first in the Premier League since 15 February, while the German striker now has more combined goals and assists than any over Chelsea FC player this term.

Former Blues forward Zola was impressed with Werner’s goal and performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over their top-four rivals.

“It was a good goal,” Zola told Sky Sports.

“He was in the right position. Ben Chilwell made a fantastic pass. It was a good finish. He played a very good game.”

Werner has scored six times and has made six assists in 31 games in the Premier League this term.

The German striker moved to Chelsea FC in a £54m deal from RB Leipzig in the 2019 summer transfer window.

