Michael Owen states his prediction for West Ham v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 win against West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are in fourth position but level on points with West Ham and just two points ahead of Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel’s side failed to seize their chance to move clear of their top-four rivals on Tuesday night following a goalless draw with Brighton.

Chelsea FC limped to a 0-0 stalemate with 10-man Brighton amid the controversy surrounding the European Super League at the start of the week.

The Blues have won three of their last six games under Tuchel to hit their first stumbling block under Frank Lampard’s successor.

West Ham have also managed to win just three of their last six top-flight outings to drop out of the top four under David Moyes.

The Hammers eased to 3-2 victories over Wolves and Leicester City before Newcastle were surprise 3-2 winners against the London side last weekend.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-1 win against West Ham in the London derby on Saturday afternoon.

“Fans of West Ham and Chelsea both scan the fixture list at the start of the season for this one, and on this occasion, given the position of both in the table, it’s all set up to be a vintage rendition of the London Derby,” Owen told BetVictor.

“For the Hammers, Champions League football is a real possibility and the prospect of beating one of their fiercest rivals as they both go for qualification will be salivating for Hammers’ fans.

“That said, this Chelsea side are proving to be a hard nut to crack for any side that crosses their path.

“The Blues’ 1-0 victory against Manchester City epitomised their defensive solidity, and if they can maintain that level of performance, I think they could be one of few teams to leave the London Stadium with maximum points this season.”

Chelsea FC were 3-0 winners against West Ham in the reverse fixture back in December thanks to goals from Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham.

