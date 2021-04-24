Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for West Ham v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing West Ham United to secure a point against their top-four rivals Chelsea FC to keep their hopes of playing in the Champions League next season alive.

Chelsea FC will start the weekend in fourth position but level on points with Saturday evening’s opponents West Ham and two points ahead of Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel’s side missed out on the chance to move three points clear of West Ham on Tuesday night following Chelsea FC’s goalless draw with 10-man Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win one of their last four Premier League games to hit their first rocky patch under Tuchel since his appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor.

West Ham have only managed to win two of their last five Premier League games to squander their cushion in the top four ahead of the remaining eight fixtures in the 2020-21 season.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is predicting that West Ham will secure a 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Oh my god, this is going to be an interesting game,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Some people may think this will be a game that both teams can’t afford to lose so it will be tight, but I can see goals in this one.

“West Ham are surprising everybody and doing well but they also play quite openly at the back and Chelsea have great attacking options, West Ham play as a team and know how to get the ball in the back of the net.

“I can see this one being a draw.”

West Ham are looking to beat Chelsea FC in successive home fixtures for the first time in 18 years.

Chelsea FC secured a 3-0 win against West Ham in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in December.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last nine away fixtures since Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side.

