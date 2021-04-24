Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for West Ham United v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to take a big step towards sealing a top-four finish in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 victory at West Ham United on Saturday.

The Blues head into the game looking to continue their push for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this season.

Chelsea FC started the weekend in fourth place in the Premier League table as they look to secure a spot in Europe’s elite club competition for next term.

West Ham have been flying high in recent weeks and the Hammers are level on points with the Blues and in fifth place in the table as a result of their inferior goal difference.

Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League in midweek in the lead-up to this weekend’s showdown at the London Stadium.

Despite West Ham’s recent fine form, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to claim all three points in east London on Saturday evening.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This is a big game in terms of the top four and I just wonder if West Ham might be in a bit of a trough at the moment after their defeat by Newcastle last time out.

“Midfielder Declan Rice and striker Michail Antonio are injured and defender Craig Dawson is suspended after his red card against the Magpies.

“Chelsea did not do a lot in their draw against Brighton on Tuesday, although that game was overshadowed by what was happening to the plans for the ESL. Thankfully that is not something we have to worry about anymore.

“The Blues have got their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday so boss Thomas Tuchel might rest players, although it is difficult to know what his priority will be.

“Chelsea need to be in the Champions League next season, and you would think that qualifying for it through their league position is going to be a lot easier than winning it to get back in it.

“So, I would be very surprised if Tuchel seriously messes with his team on Saturday.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table under Frank Lampard last season.

