Joe Cole raves about ‘fantastic’ Arsenal star during 3-1 win over West Brom

Joe Cole singled out Bukayo Saka for special praise as Arsenal claimed a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has been in excellent form for the Gunners this season and he has been earning lots of new admirers thanks to his fine displays for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Saka helped Arsenal take the lead in the 29th minute when he set up Emile Smith Rowe for a close-range finish at The Emirates to put Arsenal ahead.

Nicolas Pepe then made it 2-0 to the home side with a curling shot into the top corner.

Matheus Pereira pulled a goal back for the Baggies with a low finish into the bottom corner in the 67th minute, but Willian’s excellent free-kick in the 90th minute made the points secure for Arteta’s men and confirmed West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking about Saka’s performance at half-time, former Chelsea FC and England star Cole was full of praise for the teenager.

Cole said on BT Sport: “He [Saka] was excellent. He was a thorn in their side. His movement was fantastic.

“He’s so direct, he drives into areas and picks passes out all the time. He was Arsenal’s best player by a mile.”

Arsenal will take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip