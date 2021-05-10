Arsenal are monitoring Andre Onana’s situation at Ajax ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the Cameroon international despite Onana serving a ban handed out by Uefa for testing positive for Furosemide.

The same article states that Onana and Ajax are hoping to get his 12-month ban reduced and the two parties will learn the outcome of their appeal to the Court Of Arbitration For Sport in June.

According to the same story, Arsenal could launch an offer for Onana if the Cameroon shot-stopper manages to get his doping ban reduce by CAS this summer.

Goal claim that Arsenal have been tracking Onana since January, when the north London side’s transfer chief Edu made contact with the African goalkeeper’s representatives.

The report goes on to add that the 25-year-old will become a free agent next summer so Ajax may entertain the idea of cashing-in on the Cameroon goalkeeper sooner rather than later.

The media outlet add that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Bernd Leno as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper following the German’s rocky form.

Onana has won the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup since breaking into the Ajax team in 2016.

