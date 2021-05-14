Ashley Cole has praised Kieran Tierney for his “solid” performances for Arsenal this season.

The 23-year-old Scotland international has been a regular fixture in the Gunners team this term and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances under Mikel Arteta.

Tierney has scored one goal and made two assists in 25 Premier League games for the north London side so far this term and has been one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Gunners.

The Scottish left-back has struggled with injury issues since his move to The Emirates from Celtic back in the summer of 2019 but he will now be hoping to keep fit as he bids to help the Gunners challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea FC left-back Cole has been impressed by what he has seen from Tierney in a Gunners shirt this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday night, Cole said of Tierney: “He has been solid.

“I think he would have liked to see more game time, he’s had a few injuries that hampered his season. When he’s in the team, they are a different team, he’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team.

“There were those questions marks over him and his ability to come from Scottish football and adapt to the Premier League. But I think he’s adapted very well.

“He’s got those leadership qualities which are needed along with the younger players in there.

“When he doesn’t play they miss him on he left. for me, he can defend which is a plus.”

Tierney will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Crystal Palace in their penultimate Premier League game of the season on Wednesday night week.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip