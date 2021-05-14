Ashley Cole has described Bukayo Saka as a “shining light” in the current Arsenal team following his excellent form for the Gunners.

Saka has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Arsenal this season after having been a regular fixture under Mikel Arteta this term.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals and made three assists in 30 Premier League games for the Gunners this term and has made more than 40 appearances in all competitions.

Saka has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at The Emirates under Arteta as he continues his development at the north London club.

Former Arsenal left-back Cole has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Saka this season, however the ex-defender believes that the England international’s impressive versatility could end up being a stumbling block in his development.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday night, Cole said: “I think he’s a shining light in this Arsenal team. He plays with courage, fearless at times.

“But I just feel when you don’t cement down one position, it’s very, very difficult to nail that trade down to become a top, top player.

“As a manager you love it, because he’s adaptable, he can play in three or four positions, which is brilliant.

“But I just feel for him at times, because he’s kind of used and abused.”

Asked what he thinks Saka’s best position is, Cole replied: “I like him from the right but not as a wing-back.

“I like to see him in the attacking areas, where he can cut in on his left foot, combine and he’s got that smart little movements to get in behind with his pace as well.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night next week when they take on Crystal Palace in their penultimate game of the season.

