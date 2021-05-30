Arsenal should offer Alexandre Lacazette a one-year contract extension this summer, according to Kevin Campbell.

The French forward is about to enter into the final year of his contract at The Emirates as the clock ticks down on his current deal with the north London side.

Arsenal will be keen to get his future resolved this summer rather than risk losing the striker on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Lacazette, 30, scored 17 goals and made two assists for Arsenal in 43 games in all competitions last season.

Former Arsenal star Campbell feels that offering Lacazette a one-year extension to his current deal is the perfect solution to the forward’s contract situation.

Speaking in an interview quoted by HITC, Campbell said: “I think an extension of a year would work. Just a year, if he takes it he takes [it], if he doesn’t you may have to look to trade him, but Lacazette, with the way we play he is instrumental and is more important than [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang when he’s in that number nine role.

“He’s a great link player, we saw him link up with [Emile] Smith Rowe, [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli, especially in that Chelsea game and moving on from there proved to be pretty, pretty awesome, so I’d extend him by a year.”

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table for the second season running last term.

The Gunners will now be focusing on the summer transfer window and the players they could look to bring in to help boost their chances of securing a top-four finish in the top flight next term.

