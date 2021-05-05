Santi Cazorla: What I really think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Santi Cazorla is convinced that Mikel Arteta is the “right man” to take Arsenal forward in the coming seasons.

The Spanish head coach was brought in to replace Unai Emery at the end of 2019 and he is just coming to the end of his first full season in charge of the north London club.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season, with Arteta’s men having won just 14 of their 34 games in the top flight to leave them in ninth place in the table with four fixtures left to play.

The north London side are preparing to take on Villarreal in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday night as Arteta’s men look to come from 2-1 down to reach the final.

Former Arsenal midfielder Cazorla is a big fan of Arteta and feels that the Spaniard is the right man to lead the Gunners forwards.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cazorla said: “I think he’s the right man to take the club forward.

“It’s difficult to follow a period like Arsene Wenger’s – the club has to adapt to another kind of football, another philosophy, another vision of football.

“He’s got a clear idea of how he wants his team to play, they’re in the semi-finals and they did well in the FA Cup [last season].

“They have been pretty inconsistent but you’ve got to give him time and I think they’re convinced that Mikel can get a lot out of the squad and achieve big things.

“I’m great friends with him and whatever good happens to him and the club I’d be happy for them because I’m a Gunner.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host West Bromwich Albion in the top flight at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip