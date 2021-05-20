Freddie Ljungberg has declared that he is expecting big things from the “very special” Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal in the seasons to come.

The Brazilian forward scored Arsenal’s second goal in their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s first team this season but he came off the bench against the Eagles to net an important goal for the Gunners.

Martinelli has been limited to just seven starts in the Premier League this season and has scored two goals and made one assist in the top flight.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ljungberg worked with Martinelli during his brief spell in temporary charge of the Gunners back at the end of 2019, and the ex-Sweden star is tipping him to develop into a top player for the north London side.

Speaking to BT Sport on Wednesday night, Ljungberg said: “He’s very special and he’s a lovely boy as well.

“You hear how he speaks, of course he’s disappointed he’s not starting, it’s been a while.

“He does so well but he’s saying I’m always ready when he wants me and it’s a dream for a manager to have.

“He has that instinct, he just gets there and he reads it so well. It’s not what you learn in a book. He has that feeling and he will score a lot of goals in his career.”

Arsenal will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at home in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip