Pep Guardiola sends message to Arsenal fans about Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola believes that Arsenal will take a “step forward” under Mikel Arteta if they stick with the Spaniard as their manager next season.

It has been a largely disappointing campaign for the north London club, with Arsenal struggling to find consistent form in the Premier League and the Gunners having been knocked out of the cup competitions.

Arsenal are currently outside the qualification spots for next season’s Europa League and it remains to be seen if they will be able to book their spot in Europe for next season with two games left to play.

Arteta worked under Manchester City boss Guardiola, who has just led the Citizens to the Premier League trophy this season.

Guardiola is also hoping to steer Manchester City to their first ever Champions League triumph this season as they look to end the campaign with three trophies.

Guardiola is clearly a keen admirer of Arteta and he feels that Arsenal would be wise to stick with the Spaniard beyond this summer, despite the Gunners’ stuttering form.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Guardiola said: “We [Manchester City] have ambition, because we sustain the success, sustain the work ethic and many things for a long, long time.

“Of course, Three in four years I never expected to be honest because I know how everything changes in this country but always we were there.

“Even last season we couldn’t compete against Liverpool who were unstoppable but we were second, we were there, every season we are close to the top, the target next season will to be close up there.

“Every season I have the feeling, comparing with the first year I arrived, the opponents are stronger, the managers are stronger.

“Every year Manchester United are strong, Liverpool will be back next season they have been unlucky with many injuries in the same position.

“Chelsea is not necessary what to say what’s going to be, Leicester… everybody says, ‘oh Leicester’ [and writes them off] every season.

“Arsenal… they trust with Mikel because I know him perfectly, they will make a step forward next season.

“Many, many clubs, look at West Ham how good they play this season. Many clubs, that’s why it’s a massive achievement this season due to the massive contenders we had.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on Crystal Palace in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip