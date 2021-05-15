Ian Wright: Arsenal do not need to sign Dani Ceballos this summer

Ian Wright doesn’t believe that Arsenal should be pursuing a deal to sign Dani Ceballos on a permanent contract this summer.

The Spanish playmaker is coming to the end of his second loan spell at the north London side after having initially joined the Gunners from Real Madrid on a temporary deal at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Arsenal opted to bring Ceballos back to The Emirates for another season on loan from Real Madrid this term and as things stand he is now due to return to the Spanish club at the end of the campaign.

Gunners legend Wright doesn’t feel that Arsenal should be prioritising a deal to sign Ceballos from Real Madrid on a permanent deal this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said when asked about the futures of a number of Arsenal players including Ceballos: “You say who’s vulnerable, you look at [Lucas] Torreira and [Matteo] Guendouzi, Joe Willock is doing very well at Newcastle, [William] Saliba’s doing well as well.

“I’d like to see Joe Willock get an opportunity but I don’t think it’s going to happen.

“I don’t think we should be signing Ceballos, I just don’t think he’s what we need now.

“I think that we’ve got young players coming through who should get an opportunity in front of Ceballos. If he’s going to do anything to stay at Arsenal it would’ve been seen already by now.

“[Martin] Odegaard is somebody who I’d like to see sign, but at the same time the people who are going to oversee who’s coming in and who’s going out are unfortunately the same people who signed someone like Willian for three years.

“Are we going to give those people the power to try to do this overhaul? I don’t trust them. It worries me.

“As much as the manager is passionate and the players are working hard, I’m not sure I trust the people in charge to try and make stuff happen in the summer, to oversee that job. I don’t see them doing it.”

Ceballos, 24, has made three assists in 25 Premier League games this season and is yet to score for the Gunners this term.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Crystal Palace in their penultimate game of the season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip