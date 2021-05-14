Martin Odegaard replies when asked about his Arsenal future

Martin Odegaard remained coy when quizzed about his Arsenal future beyond the summer transfer window.

The Norway international joined the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid in the January transfer window and has been a consistent performer in the Arsenal side.

The 22-year-old playmaker has scored one goal in 12 Premier League games since his move at the turn of the year and has notched up 18 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

There has been talk of Arsenal looking to sign Odegaard on a permanent deal at the end of the season but as things stand, he is due to head back to his parent club Real Madrid in the summer.

The midfielder has now admitted that he is not sure what the future holds for him as the clock ticks down on his deal with the Gunners.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Chelsea FC on Wednesday night, Odegaard said about his future: “You never know what’s going to happen.

“Every time you step onto the pitch you want to do as well as you can and you want to try to win.

“Today we play against a top side who are in the Champions League final.

“That’s a great motivation for all of us to show our qualities and to show that we have something to do against these sides.”

Odegaard will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Crystal Palace in their penultimate Premier League game of the season on Wednesday night next week.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip