Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Martinelli has insisted that he feels ready for a more regular starting role in the Arsenal team.

The 19-year-old has found his first-team opportunities at The Emirates this season to be few and far between and he has been limited to just seven starts in the Premier League this term.

Martinelli came off the bench to score in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night to add to Nicolas Pepe’s two goals.

The young forward will now be hoping to earn and hold down a more regular spot in the first team at The Emirates in the coming months as he bids to help Arsenal enjoy a more successful season next term.

Martinelli has now insisted that he feels ready to feature more regularly for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to BT Sport after Wednesday night’s win, Martinelli said: “So important the victory, we needed this victory to still believe for the Europa League for next season.

“I’m always ready, when Mikel needs me, I’ll be there and have to come on and score a goal.

“It’s not easy [not to be starting regularly] but as I said I’m always ready.

“We have brilliant players and we believe in the Europa League so we need to fight and we have one more game so we go there and try to beat them.”

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at home in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

