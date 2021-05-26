Joe Willock issues update on his future for Arsenal and Newcastle United fans

Joe Willock has revealed that he is unsure where he will be playing his football next season after his loan spell at Newcastle United from Arsenal came to an end.

The 21-year-old signed for the Magpies on a six-month loan deal in the January transfer window and impressed with his performances for the club during his temporary stay at St James’ Park.

Willock ended up scoring eight Premier League goals for the Magpies in 14 appearances, and he netted in his last seven games for the club in the top flight to end the campaign on a positive note.

That impressive scoring run allowed Willock to equal a record set by club legend Alan Shearer, and attentions will now begin to turn to the young midfielder’s future.

As things stand, Willock is due to return to his parent club Arsenal this summer, but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will make an attempt to sign him on a permanent deal.

The player himself has now conceded that he is unsure where he will be playing his football next season.

Willock said: “We’ll see what the future holds.

“I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to play for this wonderful club and I’m happy it’s gone so well.”

Reflecting on equalling Shearer’s impressive record of scoring in consecutive games, he added: “To be in his company, I’m honoured.

“And that it’s happened for this wonderful club. He has often messaged me to congratulate me and I’m sure he’ll be happy for me.

“When we were going through our tough period, we said we would stick together and we’ve done that really well.”

