Paul Merson reacts to ‘mind-blowing’ Arsenal performance

Paul Merson has described Arsenal’s performance in their goalless draw against Villarreal last week as “mind-blowing” and the “worst I’ve ever seen”.

The Gunners limped out of Europe’s second tier club competition as they were held to a goalless draw by Unai Emery’s side at The Emirates on Thursday night.

Arsenal had lost the first leg 2-1 and knew that a 1-0 victory over the Spanish side would have booked their place in the final against Manchester United.

However, the north London side failed to click into gear and ended up being knocked out of the competition in disappointing fashion.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson was not at all impressed by what he saw from the Gunners on Thursday night last week as their hopes of Champions League qualification for next season were ended.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said of Arsenal’s display: “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen.

“That’s the worst I’ve seen. That was a semi-final of a European game and there was absolutely no urgency.

“If you’d have come in and turned it on with 10 minutes to go you’d have thought Arsenal were through.

“It was mind-blowing at the highest level. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang’s coming off, top goal-scorer. You need a goal, you’ve got to keep him on the pitch.

“You’re bringing players on who haven’t scored all season. It was as bad as it could possibly get, it was an embarrassment. No European football for the first time in 25 years, it’s an absolute joke.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on London rivals Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

