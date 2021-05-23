Piers Morgan sends message to Nicolas Pepe during 2-0 Arsenal win

Piers Morgan took to social media to salute Nicolas Pepe after he fired Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day of the season.

The Ivory Coast international has been in improved form for the Gunners in recent weeks and he had scored six goals in his last 10 games for the north London side heading into Sunday’s clash.

After a goalless first half at The Emirates, Pepe gave Arsenal the lead in the 49th minute when fired home Calum Chambers’ cross from inside the box.

The 25-year-old then made it 2-0 to the home side when he fired into the bottom left corner with a left-footed shot in the 60th minute.

Pepe will be hoping to push on next season and continue with the improvements he has made for the Gunners in recent weeks.

Celebrity Arsenal fan and former Daily Mirror editor Morgan was pleased to see the forward net twice against the Seagulls, and he feels that Pepe is finally starting to live up to his price tag.

Posting on Twitter after Pepe’s two goals, Morgan wrote: “Two more cracking goals by Pepe… he’s starting to look like his transfer fee.”

Arsenal ended up finishing in eighth place in the Premier League table for the second season running.

