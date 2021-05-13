Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, describing the Arsenal forward as a “fantastic” striker.

Aubameyang worked under Tuchel during the pair’s time together at Borussia Dortmund and the Gabon international scored 79 goals during his spell under the German head coach.

The 31-year-old Aubameyang has been in decent form for Arsenal since having arrived at The Emirates from Dortmund back in January 2018, when Arsene Wenger was still in charge at the north London club.

Aubameyang has scored more than 80 goals for the Gunners since his move to the north London side three and a half years ago.

Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge at the start of this year and has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had at the south west London club.

The Chelsea FC boss has now revealed that he remains a keen admirer of the Arsenal forward and still keeps in touch with him off the pitch.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s clash with Arsenal on Wednesday night, Tuchel said: “Back in the days at Dortmund, it was a pure pleasure to have him in the squad.

“Auba was a fantastic striker, a fantastic finisher on the pitch. But, more than that, he was a fantastic worker off the pitch.

“I think he did not miss one single training in two years. Maybe he arrived five minutes late on the training ground, that can happen with him! But if he does this, he is in a hurry, he feels sorry, he still has a smile on his face.

“It was a very reliable relationship because he delivered an unbelievable amount of goals, his speed was unique in the Bundesliga and he was a crucial player. A bit of a crazy guy, but nice crazy.

“We still are in touch and exchange messages when one of us has a big win. In some ways, he will still always be my player, so I want him to succeed and have a good time wherever he is.

“This contact never fully stopped and it’s nice to see him because he’s always on for a hug and it’s nice to see him laugh.”

