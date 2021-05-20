Granit Xhaka issues update on his future for Arsenal fans

Granit Xhaka has insisted that he is happy at Arsenal and is not considering a move away from The Emirates this summer.

The Swiss midfielder has been a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s team this season in what has been a largely difficult campaign for the north London side.

The 28-year-old has scored one goal and made two assists in 29 Premier League games for the Gunners this term and he has notched up more than 40 appearances in all competitions for Arteta’s side.

Xhaka, whose Arsenal contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, has been linked with a potential move away from The Emirates at the end of the season.

However, the midfielder has now insisted that he is happy at Arsenal and isn’t currently thinking about a switch away from the north London club.

Speaking in an interview with RP Online, Xhaka said: “There are always rumours at the end of the season, that’s for sure.

“But I still have a two-year contract in London and I am very happy with my family here.

“First of all, I’m looking at a successful Euro 2020 with the national team.”

Arsenal will take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

