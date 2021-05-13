Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on Emile Smith Rowe after the Arsenal midfielder scored the decisive goal in their 1-0 win against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old continued his good run of form with the winning goal in the first half to help Arsenal complete a league double over Chelsea FC for the first time in 17 years.

Smith Rowe capitalised on Jorginho’s mistake to slow a finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 16th minute at Stamford Bridge to hoist Arsenal into eighth position in the Premier League table.

The England Under-21 international has scored two goals and has made four assists in 18 games in the Premier League in his breakthrough season at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe has scored in successive Premier League games against Chelsea FC and West Bromwich Albion to help Arsenal secure back-to-back victories in the league.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp heaped praise on Smith Rowe for his performance in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Chelsea FC in the London derby.

“I thought he [Smith Rowe] was excellent,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “He didn’t get man of the match but I thought he was the best player on the pitch.

“He made things happen and everything he did, he did it with a purpose.

“He played in a team that pretty much sat back and defended for the whole game but I thought he was exceptional and he has been like that all season since he got into the team.”

Smith Rowe has scored four times and has made seven assists in 31 games in all competitions in his breakthrough season at Arsenal.

The Gunners will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

