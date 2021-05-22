Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign AS Roma midfielder Ebrima Darboe, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by HITC, is reporting that the two north London clubs are interested in a potential swoop to sign the AS Roma starlet.

The same article states that Arsenal and Spurs have been watching the 19-year-old closely over the past 12 months ahead of a potential swoop for the AS Roma prospect.

According to the same story, Darboe is expected to play an important role for AS Roma under former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese head coach assumes control of the Rome outfit.

The report goes on to reveal that AS Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is likely to reject any advances from the north London club for the 19-year-old.

The Gambian has scored five times and has made two assists in 18 games for Primavera 1 in the 2020-21 season.

Darboe has made five appearances in the Italian top flight for AS Roma, as well as a 60-minute camera in the Europa League.

Arsenal and Tottenham got to see how Darboe would fare against Premier League opposition earlier this month when the teenager played 60 minutes against Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip