Arsenal could re-sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this summer - report
Aaron Ramsey would like to re-sign for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to a report
Arsenal are in a strong position to re-sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.
The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Wales international would love to return to Arsenal in the summer following his two-year stint at the Serie A giants.
The same article states that Ramsey is one of the Juventus players up for sale this summer after the Wales international endured a surprise dip in form.
According to the same story, the 30-year-old would be open to the idea of a reunion with Arsenal following a lack of playing time at the Italian side this season.
The report goes on to add that Arsenal could have a void to fill in midfield this summer, with Martin Odegaard set to return to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Ramsey has scored two goals and has made four assists in 22 games in Serie A this season.
The Welsh midfielder was part of the Juventus side that won the Serie A title last term.
Ramsey won three FA Cup titles and finished as a runner-up in the Europa League and the League Cup during his stint at Arsenal.
The Juve star scored 64 times in 369 games during his 10-year career at the north London side.
