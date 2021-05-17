Arsenal are in a strong position to re-sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Wales international would love to return to Arsenal in the summer following his two-year stint at the Serie A giants.

The same article states that Ramsey is one of the Juventus players up for sale this summer after the Wales international endured a surprise dip in form.

According to the same story, the 30-year-old would be open to the idea of a reunion with Arsenal following a lack of playing time at the Italian side this season.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal could have a void to fill in midfield this summer, with Martin Odegaard set to return to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Ramsey has scored two goals and has made four assists in 22 games in Serie A this season.

The Welsh midfielder was part of the Juventus side that won the Serie A title last term.

Ramsey won three FA Cup titles and finished as a runner-up in the Europa League and the League Cup during his stint at Arsenal.

The Juve star scored 64 times in 369 games during his 10-year career at the north London side.

