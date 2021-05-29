Arsenal are primed to exploit the uncertainty engulfing Inter Milan by launching a bid for Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Arsenal are looking at potential replacements for Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Bellerin has two years left on his current deal but the Arsenal stalwart is refusing to sign a contract extension to cast doubt on his future.

According to the same story, Inter are under pressure to sell some of the members of their title-winning squad as the Serie A champions come under increasing financial pressure.

The report suggests that Hakimi could be put up for sale to raise some of the £90m required in player sales to help balance the books at the San Siro outfit.

The Daily Express claim that Arsenal could face competition from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for the Morocco international after his fine performances in Serie A.

Inter signed Hakimi in a £36m deal from Real Madrid last summer.

Hakimi has scored seven times and has made eight assists in 37 games in Serie A this term.

The 22-year-old has played for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter in his fledgling career so far.

