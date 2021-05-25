Arsenal are ready to compete with Leicester City for the signing of Turkish winger Cengiz Under, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Tuttomercato, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal have entered the race to sign the on-loan Leicester winger this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking at potential recruits to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of his second full season in charge of the north London side.

According to the same story, Leicester have the option to sign Under in a permanent £20m deal in the summer transfer window after he moved on loan from AS Roma last summer.

But the report casts doubt about whether the Foxes will look to make Under’s transfer permanent following just nine starts in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Tuttomercato go on to add that Arsenal, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are interested in the Turkish midfielder ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Under has scored one goal in 17 appearances in all competitions during his loan spell at Leicester.

The 23-year-old earned a glowing reputation for his performances for Istanbul Basaksehir in the 2016-17 season to earn a move to AS Roma four years ago.

Leicester finished in fifth spot in the Premier League table following a 4-2 loss to Spurs on the final day of the season, while Arsenal ended up in eighth place.

